Appointing El-Rufai Is Like Confrontation With Almighty Allah, He Hates Quran Reciters— Muslim Group

A coalition of Quranic Reciters, Memorizers and Learners has asked the Senate to reject former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Recall that the former Kaduna State Governor was among the 28 people nominated by Tinubu to be part of his ministers and his name has already been sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Reacting to the development, however, the Islamic group begs President Tinubu to remove the name of El-Rufai from the list because he hates Quran reciters. In a statement by the spokesman of the group, Sheikh Sidi Ali, the group stated that people like El-Rufai should not be seen around the public office because of their bigotry and divisive tendency. According to him, appointing the former Kaduna State Governor is like a confrontation with almighty Allah because of his hatred for Quran reciters.

Sidi stated that appointing El-Rufai as a minister is repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience insisting that El-Rufai’s name should be removed in the interest of justice, peace, harmony and development of the country. He added that for peace, harmony and development to reign in Nigeria, El-Rufai’s name must be removed from the minister’s list.

“We have seen the name of the former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir ElrufaI, a man that openly showed his hatred for Qur’anic students when he went to the House of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and evacuated hundreds of students with teargas late in the night in his effort to stop learning and memorization of the Holy Quran. In fact, appointing him as a minister is like confrontation with the Almighty Allah and it will not help the government or the country. For that, we are appealing to President Tinubu to withdraw his name in the best interest of the country.” The statement stated.

Source: Daily Trust paper

