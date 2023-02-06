This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Steps to apply for Rotary Peace Fellowship Program 2024–2025 (Fully-Funded) can be accessed.

NewsOnline report that the Rotary Peace Fellowship Program 2024–2025, applications are now being accepted. As one of the best organizations for helping people, one of Rotary International’s goals is to promote peace both locally and internationally. Through the Rotary Peace Fellowship program, you can get a fully paid master’s degree in a field that has to do with peace and development studies.

Rotary is looking for entry-level to mid-level peace and development professionals from all over the world who have at least three years of relevant experience and a record of success in building peace. These people have the potential to become leaders in their field.

The following programs are included in the fellowship: You can select the one that is best for you by:

Programs for Masters Degrees

Those who are accepted learn about peace and development in a diverse classroom where they are taught based on research. The programs are 15 to 24 months long and involve two- to three-month field research that is self-designed by the participants.

Program for Professional Development Certificates

During the one-year blended learning program, peace and development experts from different backgrounds learn useful skills they can use to promote peace in their own communities and around the world. Fellows finish fieldwork assignments and create and implement a social change program. Working professionals are the target audience for this program. Upon completion of the program, fellows get a post-graduate credential.

Benefits

Up to 50 people are chosen each year by The Rotary Foundation to receive a generous award that pays for their tuition, living costs, a chance to work abroad, and the chance to do research and attend conferences at one of the Master’s Rotary Peace Centers, which are located in six of the world’s best universities.

Eligibility

To be eligible, applicants must:

Three years of experience in a field similar to the master’s program (five years for the Duke program).

Be able to speak English well.

An undergraduate degree.

Show leadership qualities.

Have a deep dedication to world peace and understanding.

At least three years must pass between the end of the last degree program (either an undergraduate or graduate degree) and the date when the fellowship is to begin. If a candidate is in an undergraduate or graduate program right now, they can’t apply.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION

Application Deadline

Now is the time to apply for the Rotary Peace Fellowship for the school year 2024–2025. The Foundation will accept applications up until May 15th. By July 1st, Rotary endorsers must submit their endorsements to the Foundation.

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE HERE

