Apply For Australia Awards Scholarship 2024 Application

NewsOnline reports that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is in charge of administering Australia Scholarships, which are long-term awards. According to bilateral and regional agreements, they try to help Australia’s alliance partners meet their needs for development.

People from developing countries, especially those in the Indo-Pacific region, can enroll in full-time undergraduate or graduate programs at participating Australian universities and Technical and Further Education (TAFE) institutes.

Through study and research opportunities, Australia Awards Scholarships help people get the knowledge and skills they need to affect change and contribute to national growth.

Australia Awards Scholarship Benefits

Australia Awards Scholarships are given for the shortest amount of time needed to finish the academic program set by the higher education institutions in Australia, including any prerequisite courses.

The advantages listed below typically apply:

Whole tuition.

Return air travel: the cost of one round-trip, an economy-class ticket to and from Australia taken by the shortest route.

Setup allowance: a one-time payment to help with the cost of textbooks, study materials, and lodging.

Contribution to Living Expenses (CLE) is a biweekly payment made at a rate decided by the department toward the cost of basic living.

Before beginning formal academic studies, students must complete the Introductory Academic Program (IAP), a required course that provides information about living and studying in Australia.

For the length of the award (for the award recipient only), Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) is offered to cover the scholar’s essential medical expenses (with the exception of pre-existing conditions).

If considered necessary, pre-course English (PCE) expenses may be made available to students for training abroad or in Australia.

To guarantee a scholar’s academic performance or improve their academic experience, additional academic help could be offered.

For research awards and coursework master’s degrees with a required fieldwork component, qualifying research students may be eligible for one round-trip economy class ticket on the most direct route to their home country or within Australia.

Who Can Apply?

Open to individuals from poor nations, especially those in the Indo-Pacific area.

Study plans must be relevant to the top development priorities in your nation.

Training in fields connected to flying aircraft, nuclear technologies, or military training is not eligible for Australia Awards.

You may submit applications for other scholarships, but recipients of Australia Awards Awards are not permitted to simultaneously hold any other Australian government scholarships.

Application Process

Prior to applying:

For more information on eligibility, priority areas, and application procedures, check the opening and closing dates for your nation and choose the country from which you were born or currently reside from the list of those that are participating.

You must read the Australia Awards Scholarships Policy Handbook if you plan to apply.

General eligibility requirements, selection procedures, entitlements, and responsibilities are all included in the manual.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade may at any time and without prior notice change and update this manual.

While some nations encourage and permit online applications, others demand paper applications, For further details, consult the profile of your participating nation.

Applications include

Visit the Australia Scholarships Information System online (OASIS). When you sign up online, you will need to give some information to show that you are eligible. A special registration number, username, and password will subsequently be provided to you.

By Mail: If you can’t send your application online, you can send it by mail. To find out how to get a paper application form and any other templates, such as referee reports, see your participating nation profile (if applicable).

Visit Australia Awards Scholarship for more details.

