Appeal Court Sacks PDP Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom.

On Tuesday, an appeals court rejected Congressman Michael Enyong as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Governor of Akwa Ibom. The Court of Appeal has also reinstated the candidacy of former Land Commissioner Pastor Umo Enyong, whose nomination by the party was overturned by the Federal High Court in Abuja on January 20, 2023, Naija reports.

Judge Hamma Barca on Tuesday night overturned the federal court’s ruling, arguing that it was based on error.

The judge ruled that the federal court’s ruling was erroneous and that the court had been misunderstood by the plaintiff on the merits in order to arrive at an unfair result.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the question of legal representatives voting in the primary was an intraparty matter and that the lower court should not have considered the issue. Judge Barka also said only a political party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the authority to hold primaries to nominate candidates for the general election.

The Court of Appeals also ruled that the lower court did not have jurisdiction to investigate the internal affairs of her PDP, so the judge had no legal discretion on the matter.

Judge Barca subsequently upheld the PDP’s appeal, overturning all federal court orders in favor of Michael Enyong.

