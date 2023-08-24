NEWS

Appeal Court sacks LP’s Abure, recognises Apapa as national chairman

The Court of Appeal in Imo State, on Thursday, sacked Julius Abure and reaffirmed Lamido Apapa as the national chairman of the Labour Party.

The court also directed the electoral commission, INEC, to recognise and publish the names of all governorship candidates presented by the Apapa-led national working committee in the states of Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi, the PUNCH reported on Thursday.

The court further rejected the gubernatorial candidate of Athan Achonu of Imo state and others from the Abure-led faction.

In the past, the two party leaders have engaged in a lengthy legal and leadership battle, with both approaching different courts around the country to decide who is the legal chairman.

Last week, a separate Appeal Court in Benin City, Edo State capital, affirmed Mr Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party.

