Appeal Court sacks Ebonyi LP guber candidate, Nkwagu, declares Eze as authentic candidate

After Mr. Edward Nkwagu was disqualified by the Enugu State Appeal Court, Splendor Oko Eze was proclaimed the Labour Party’s lawful candidate for governor in Ebonyi State.

Recall the argument Nkwagu and Eze had concerning the legitimate Labor Party (LP) candidate for governor before the Federal High Court in Abakaliki.

In Suit No. FHC/AI/237/2022, Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court determined that Splendor Eze Oko was the Labour Party’s legitimate candidate. Nkwagu appealed the ruling to the Appeal Court in Enugu for additional clarification.

However, the Appeal Court rejected the relief that Edward Nkwagu had requested to normalize their procedures, concluding that the petition had been filed after its due date and was thus rejected in a ruling by Justice U. I. Ndukwe-Anyanwu.

In response, Splendor Oko Eze informed media in Abakaliki that the Nkwagu reliefs’ expulsion was a triumph for democracy. She gave the three judges on the appeals court panel, led by Ndukwe-Anyanwu, high praise.

He asserted, “I had a case with the chairman of the Labour Party, LP, and one Edward Nkwagu before the lower court which stated that I’m the legitimate candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Ebonyi state. And that I have never withdrawn on someone else’s behalf from the competition. Additionally, they admitted that the signature was changed in whatever format they gave the lower court.

The Labour Party leadership and Edward Nkwagu challenged the lower court’s decision because they did not agree with it. According to him, I am the legitimate Labour Party candidate for governor of Ebonyi State. “The Enugu-based Appeal Court dismissed the relief,” he said.

The campaign’s director-general, Mr. George Ukpai, immediately responded by relaying Mr. Edward Nkwagu’s statement to reporters in Abakaliki: “The Appeal Court declined giving the relief sought by the appellants to regularize their processes, which were purportedly filed after the deadline.

