Appeal Court sacks Abacha, reaffirms Sadiq Wali as Kano PDP guber candidate

Vanguard reports that a Court of Appeal sitting in Kano on Friday sacked the Kano State Governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic party, Mohammed Abacha and reaffirmed as the party’s candidate, Sadiq Aminu Wali. The Court in it’s judgement which was read by Justice Usman Musale set aside a Federal High Court judgement in Abuja which had recognized Abacha as the PDP’s Governorship candidate. The Court of Appeal faulted the party primary which brought Abacha as the party’s candidate which was also conducted by the State Chapter of PDP as the Court said that the state chapter lacked the merit to do so.

The Court said since it has already been enshrined in the constitution that only the National Working Committee of the party has the power to conduct primary election, Abacha can’t be the party’s gubernatorial candidate given the fact that he failed to contest the gubernatorial election, the Court held that since Abacha wasn’t involved in the primaries, he has no power or “locus standi” to challenge the result that produced Wali as the Governorship candidate initially.

