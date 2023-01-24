This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Appeal Court Ruling: Gemade Heads to Apex Court.

Senator Barnabas Gemade has disclosed that he will proceed to the Apex Court, and challenge the case of the Appeal Court, Makurdi Division which struck out his suit challenging the purported gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benue State which produced the suspended priest, Fr. Hyacinth Alia as its candidate, on grounds of being statute barred.

Sen. Gemade disclosed this after due consultations with his legal team on the need to pursue the case to its logical conclusion, since the main issues raised in his suit and subsequent prayers were not addressed.

He expressed confidence in the judiciary as a system that guarantees justice and hope for the common man through diligent adjudication and interpretation of the law.

The gubernatorial hopeful further admonished his campaign team, and teeming supporters to remain resolute and law abiding for the exhaustion of full legal processes for clarity, sanity and due process and to prove their case before the highest court.

The former federal lawmaker also reiterated the justification for his legal actions as a loyal party man, and fully recognized aspirant for APC Benue state governorship primaries who feels short-changed by the manipulated process of nomination, and who still reserves the right to pursue justice in defence of the party guidelines and electoral provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He concluded that his decision remains the only option to sanitize the electoral system and reposition the integrity of internal democracy which the state yearns for.

Comr. Solo Dzuah,

Media and Publicity Aide to Sen. Gemade

January 24, 2023.

