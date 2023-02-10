This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Appeal Court Affirms Alex Otti As APGA Governorship Candidate For Abia

Abia State, Nigeria – In a major development, the Appeal Court in Abia State has affirmed Mr. Alex Otti as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the upcoming general elections.

The decision comes after a prolonged legal battle over the validity of Mr. Otti’s candidacy, which was challenged by some members of the party. The lower court had earlier ruled in favor of Mr. Otti, but the case was taken to the Appeal Court for review.

After careful consideration of the arguments presented by both sides, the Appeal Court upheld the earlier ruling, stating that Mr. Otti was properly nominated as the APGA governorship candidate for Abia State and that his candidacy was in line with the party’s constitution.

The decision has been welcomed by Mr. Otti and his supporters, who have expressed their delight at the affirmation of his candidacy. Mr. Otti has expressed his gratitude to the Appeal Court for the fair and just ruling and has vowed to continue working towards the betterment of the state. He has also called on all members of APGA to come together and support his campaign, with the aim of delivering positive change and progress to the people of Abia.

The ruling has also been met with positive reactions from the general public, who view Mr. Otti as a capable and experienced leader with a track record of success in business and public service. Many believe that his candidacy offers a unique opportunity for Abia State to move forward and achieve its full potential.

On the other hand, some members of the opposition have criticized the decision and vowed to continue their challenge in the courts. However, their efforts are widely seen as a futile attempt to discredit Mr. Otti’s legitimacy as the APGA governorship candidate.

In conclusion, the Appeal Court’s affirmation of Mr. Otti as the APGA governorship candidate for Abia State marks a significant milestone in the state’s political landscape and is a testament to the strength of its judicial system. The ruling has set the stage for a competitive and engaging election, in which the people of Abia State will have the opportunity to choose the leader who will steer their state towards a brighter future.

Content created and supplied by: Yemazon (via 50minds

News )

#Appeal #Court #Affirms #Alex #Otti #APGA #Governorship #Candidate #AbiaAppeal Court Affirms Alex Otti As APGA Governorship Candidate For Abia Publish on 2023-02-10 18:09:06