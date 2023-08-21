NEWS

Appeal Court Affirmed Apapa As Labour Party Chairman That Is Why It Recognized Our Primary -Arabambi

Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party has alleged that the Court of Appeal has affirmed Lamidi Apapa as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party. He made this allegation while speaking in an interview with Arise .

According to Arabambi, the Appeal Court did not recognize the Imo State primary election conducted by Julius Abure’s faction because of a court order on the 5th of April that restrained Abure from parading himself as National Chairman of the party. He said the court instead recognized the primary conducted by Apapa’s faction in Imo on April 16 and that by so doing, the court affirmed Apapa as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

In Arabambi’s words: “As we speak, the Court of Appeal affirmed Alhaji Lamidi Apapa as the Chairman of the Labour Party and that is why it recognized the primary that we conducted, on the 16th. Their own was conducted on the 15th and the Court of Appeal affirmed that anything you people did, until when the judgment [restraining Abure from parading himself as National Chairman] is set aside we will not do anything with your Edo State something that you are bringing (sic), because, on the 5th of April, you were restrained by the court. As we speak today they have gone to Supreme Court”.

Watch the video from 6:08

