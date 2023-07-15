NEWS

APP Gubernatorial Candidate Accuse LP Of Trying To Tamper With BVAS Used For Enugu Governorship Poll

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

The Governorship Candidate of the Action Peoples Party in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu State, Dr. Afam Ani, has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, obeyed the order of the court to allow political parties to inspect the BVAS, but the Labour Party wanted to tamper with the BVAS.

In an interview on Arise Television earlier today, Afam Ani disclosed that INEC went to its store and brought out the BVAS machine in the presence of all the political parties who came for the inspection. However, the Labour Party came with an unknown person and insisted that the man should be given access into the BVAS machine.

Afam Ani claimed that the Labour Party’s request to gain access into the BVAS meant that the content of the BVAS could be tampered with. Afam Ani insisted that there was no reason for the Labour Party to being a third-party for the inspection when INEC officials were present.

Watch From The 4:10 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It’s An Insult To The Sensibilities Of Our Members To Appoint Someone From Another Party—Darlington Nwauju

22 seconds ago

The Causes and Treatment of Pain at the Bottom of Your Feet

11 mins ago

It’s Not True That The Former Transportation Minister Is Lobbying To Become Minister— Darlington Nwauju

22 mins ago

My Office Is Actually Worth More Than 10 Million Naira- Blessing CEO Says In New Video

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button