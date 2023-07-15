APP Gubernatorial Candidate Accuse LP Of Trying To Tamper With BVAS Used For Enugu Governorship Poll

The Governorship Candidate of the Action Peoples Party in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu State, Dr. Afam Ani, has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, obeyed the order of the court to allow political parties to inspect the BVAS, but the Labour Party wanted to tamper with the BVAS.

In an interview on Arise Television earlier today, Afam Ani disclosed that INEC went to its store and brought out the BVAS machine in the presence of all the political parties who came for the inspection. However, the Labour Party came with an unknown person and insisted that the man should be given access into the BVAS machine.

Afam Ani claimed that the Labour Party’s request to gain access into the BVAS meant that the content of the BVAS could be tampered with. Afam Ani insisted that there was no reason for the Labour Party to being a third-party for the inspection when INEC officials were present.

Watch From The 4:10 Minute Of The Video Below:



