Apostle Suleman tells members to learn to be like the Obidients who bullied those that attacked Obi

Renowned Nigerian preacher and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, shared a video on his Facebook page where he advised people to adopt a mindset similar to the supporters of Peter Obi, known as “Obidients.” He emphasized that in today’s world, maintaining a normal mentality can be considered insanity, given the abnormal circumstances.

Apostle Suleman pointed out that the Obidients are a group of people who have recently gained prominence on the internet. He encouraged others to emulate their approach to life because they exhibited resilience and strength in the face of challenges. He mentioned that these supporters stood up against bullies and defended Peter Obi during the presidential election.

He further elaborated on the fact that the world often doesn’t respond well to people who challenge norms. Those who were uncomfortable with the Obidients were described as former bullies. Apostle Suleman acknowledged that while he doesn’t advocate for attacking candidates, he encouraged standing up against attacks on one’s own candidate.

Apostle Suleman encouraged his congregation to learn from the Obidients’ approach of resilience and assertiveness when facing opposition. He emphasized that in an abnormal world, one must adopt strategies that can effectively counter the challenges posed by the prevailing circumstances.

