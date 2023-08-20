Apostle Joshua Selman Reveals Three Levels Of Anointing

Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International shared a message to the public about Anointing a recent post on Facebook.

According to him, anointing is the ability to produce God’s dimension of results. The Anointing is God’s ability and engracing upon believers, granting them the capability to produce extraordinary results.

He then reveals three (3) Levels of The Anointing. They are:

1. The anointing within, that helps you to manifest the character of Jesus Christ, which is given to every believer.

2. The anointing that comes upon you, when you discover your place in God’s prophetic agenda. It is for service.

3. The engracing that comes upon you, an enabling discernment and alignment with God’s prophetic agenda.

He then urged that you declare, “Lord, I will not be left out of Your prophetic agenda and program. I receive access to greater and an unusual dimension of your power.”

PrayerMedia (

)