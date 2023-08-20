NEWS

Apostle Joshua Selman Reveals Three Levels Of Anointing

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International shared a message to the public about Anointing a recent post on Facebook.

According to him, anointing is the ability to produce God’s dimension of results. The Anointing is God’s ability and engracing upon believers, granting them the capability to produce extraordinary results.

He then reveals three (3) Levels of The Anointing. They are:

1. The anointing within, that helps you to manifest the character of Jesus Christ, which is given to every believer.

2. The anointing that comes upon you, when you discover your place in God’s prophetic agenda. It is for service.

3. The engracing that comes upon you, an enabling discernment and alignment with God’s prophetic agenda.

He then urged that you declare, “Lord, I will not be left out of Your prophetic agenda and program. I receive access to greater and an unusual dimension of your power.”

PrayerMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Get Scared Each Time I Read Ezekiel 18:24- Bishop David Oyedepo Reveals

20 mins ago

Many Of Us Anointed Wrong Deacons, Wrong Elders, Aligned With Wrong Friends & Relationships- Enenche

2 hours ago

Today’s Headlines: Subsidy, Palliatives: Tinubu On Right Track, Says World Bank Country Director; Obi Storm Kano For Dep Sen President Son’s Wedding

2 hours ago

Reactions Trail Charlie Boy’s Message To Wizkid After He Lost His Mother

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button