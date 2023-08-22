NEWS

Apostle Joshua Selman Drops New Prophetic Declarations

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read

Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International drops a new prophetic declaration a recent post on Facebook.

He prophesied, “I decree and declare upon you, the grace that makes make you a sign and wonder in business, ministry, family, and your finances, may that grace rest upon you now. May your life become a demonstrator of His sign, in the name of Jesus. In the name of Jesus, your life ceases to be ordinary, it becomes a powerful sign and wonder! By all means, may that sign be fully represented in your life.”

“In the name of Jesus, may your life become a compendium of the manifold wonder of God. I decree, may financial signs arise! Favour signs arise! Intercessors signs arise, in the name of Jesus. For someone who is confused about God or how He works, in the name of Jesus, from tonight, may your life be an explanation to divine mysteries.”

However, you have to believe in the words of prophecy and also in the ability of God to bring it to pass in your life. It is what you believe that you will receive so it is important that you are expectant for the blessings of God this week and you shall experience it in the name of Jesus.

PrayerMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Anybody Is Against My Blessings In Your Life, Leave Him To Me. I Will Curse Him – Bishop Oyedepo

1 hour ago

Reactions As ANAP Foundation Says Everyone Is Awaiting The Judgment Of The Presidential Tribunal

1 hour ago

Dazzling And Elegant Dress Styles Mature Ladies Can Sew With Different Fabrics

2 hours ago

Beautiful and attractive casual outfits you can wear to an informal event as a fashionable lady

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button