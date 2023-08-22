Apostle Joshua Selman Drops New Prophetic Declarations

Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International drops a new prophetic declaration a recent post on Facebook.

He prophesied, “I decree and declare upon you, the grace that makes make you a sign and wonder in business, ministry, family, and your finances, may that grace rest upon you now. May your life become a demonstrator of His sign, in the name of Jesus. In the name of Jesus, your life ceases to be ordinary, it becomes a powerful sign and wonder! By all means, may that sign be fully represented in your life.”

“In the name of Jesus, may your life become a compendium of the manifold wonder of God. I decree, may financial signs arise! Favour signs arise! Intercessors signs arise, in the name of Jesus. For someone who is confused about God or how He works, in the name of Jesus, from tonight, may your life be an explanation to divine mysteries.”

However, you have to believe in the words of prophecy and also in the ability of God to bring it to pass in your life. It is what you believe that you will receive so it is important that you are expectant for the blessings of God this week and you shall experience it in the name of Jesus.

