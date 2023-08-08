Apostle Joshua Selman Drops New Prophetic Declarations, Says It Will Happen This Week

Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder and senior pastor of Eternity Network International drops a new prophetic declaration for the week a recent post on Facebook.

He prayed, “In the name of Jesus, your week beginning is declared blessed. I the name of Jesus, I speak to you prophetically, this week is your turn to experience favour. Therefore all the men, the networks, the relationships and the systems that must align themselves prophetically to see to it that you enjoy the goodness of God this week, let the power of God make it happen for you!

He further prayed, “I declare fire upon your prayer alta; Passion to study The Word of God; Passion for the house of God; Let the grace of God on your life speak this week; And everything that attempts to fight you goes down. Your children are blessed. The works of your hands are blessed in the name of Jesus. You will only go forward and upward. No bad news. No bad report. No evil news.bYou are preserved, only for honour, only for glory, only for grace. Shame is far from your life, in Jesus mighty and matchless name we pray.”

However, for these prophecies to come to pass in your life, you have to believe in the words of prophecy and in the ability of God to bring them to pass. If you believe, say a big Amen.

