NEWS

Apostle Joshua Selman Drops New Prophecy About Change Of Power

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read

Eternity Network International founder and senior pastor Apostle Joshua Selman delivered a sermon titled “Engaging The Light” at the 2023 Word and Prayer Conference. During his talk, he made a prophecy regarding a coming power shift while discussing some essential aspects of the dark.

According to Apostle Joshua Selman, the presence of darkness always indicates the presence of evil in all its forms. Darkness reduces one’s ability to see clearly, slows one down, and obscures one’s true identity.

He commented on the prophecy, saying, “Where there is darkness, there must be a change of power.” You will lose your spiritual authority over the world. And so I decree a change of government in the Name that is above every other name. the ability to control what you own and the ability to exert authority over others.

See from (3:55) in the video’s description.

Image courtesy of Google

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment.

Adigunlisky (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Minister Of State For Defence Has 5 Over 100 Rating In Fighting Insecurity – Daniel Bwala

5 mins ago

Gorgeous Ankara Maxi Gowns You Can Rock As A Lady To Stand Out

7 mins ago

Speaker Tajudeen assures Emir of Zazzau of additional military camps in Zaria to fight bandits

13 mins ago

Oseloka H Obaze Reacts After Seeing Photoshopped Picture Of Obi Looking At A Curvy Woman

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button