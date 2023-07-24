Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Prophesy On What Will Happen This Week

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding Pastor of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page has released Prophecies of what would happen this new week in the life of believers.

According to the cleric, who is also renowned as the restoration Apostle, he has prophesied in his words from 0:01 to 0:46 of the video that, you can’t serve God and be empty handed hence, this week, somebody will remember you. As Prophesied into the life of believers by the cleric, this new week, Somebody would remember and favour you, In the mighty name of Jesus.

The cleric has also decreed and declared prophetically in his words into the life of believers that, this week, someone would remember and help you—this week, God will connect you to a helper that would surprise you, In the mighty name of Jesus. The cleric has also prophesied in his words that, between now and seven days, the testimony that would make people open their mouths in shock shall happen in your life, In the mighty name of Jesus. The cleric has also Prophesied in his words that, your time has come, In the mighty name of Jesus

