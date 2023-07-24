NEWS

Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Prophesy On What Will Happen This Week

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding Pastor of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page has released Prophecies of what would happen this new week in the life of believers.

According to the cleric, who is also renowned as the restoration Apostle, he has prophesied in his words from 0:01 to 0:46 of the video that, you can’t serve God and be empty handed hence, this week, somebody will remember you. As Prophesied into the life of believers by the cleric, this new week, Somebody would remember and favour you, In the mighty name of Jesus.

The cleric has also decreed and declared prophetically in his words into the life of believers that, this week, someone would remember and help you—this week, God will connect you to a helper that would surprise you, In the mighty name of Jesus. The cleric has also prophesied in his words that, between now and seven days, the testimony that would make people open their mouths in shock shall happen in your life, In the mighty name of Jesus. The cleric has also Prophesied in his words that, your time has come, In the mighty name of Jesus

Temperance (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

#EndSars: Lagos Govt Paid Millions In Cash To Those Who Survived With Wounds- Dele Farotimi

5 mins ago

“MKO Abiola Gave Me N800k When I Was 22 Year-Old But I Rejected It” – Omoyele Sowore

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:We Didn’t Promise Miracles During Campaign- Oshiomhole, Let’s End Sit-at-home-Mbah

18 mins ago

Tinubu Was Not Qualified To Have Contested; INEC Attested That Atiku Won In 21 States – Phrank Shaibu

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button