Apostle Johnson Suleman Reveals What Believers Need When They Pray For Turnaround

As Christians, we could face troublesome times that require the intervention of God to effect a turnaround.

In a recent video clip on his official Facebook account, Apostle Johnson Suleman states that hunger and anger are two things every believer needs when they are praying for a turnaround in their life. Anger and hunger would make the believer pray until something happens.

He made this revelation while sharing a story with his audience at 2023 Victory Crusade in USA. In the story one of his pastors who presides over a branch of his church in Nigeria had died suddenly and was rushed to him, at the sight of the dead he became angry and told Satan ‘Don’t you know this is one of my pastors’.

After then, he informed the protocol members to take the corpse to the upper chamber of the church where he locked himself up and prayed till the pastor came to life.

Speaking further he encouraged his members to get angry at sicknesses, troubles and other situations and insist in prayers that there should be a change.

Watch the video post on Facebook here from the beginning

