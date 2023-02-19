Apostle Johnson Suleman Finally Reveals The Presidential Candidate He And His Family Will Vote For

The Founder and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has finally revealed the presidential candidate he and his family will vote for in the forthcoming presidential election.

The presidential election will take place on the 25th of February across the 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

(Photo Credit – Vanguard Newspaper Verified Facebook Page)

Apostle Johnson Suleman, who is a well-respected and revered cleric on Sunday declared that he and his household will be casting their vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) come Saturday’s presidential election.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerians on social media platforms since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

News Source – The Vanguard Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds

News )

