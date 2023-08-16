“Apology To Jonathan For Subsidy Protests Is Not Needed Because We All Thought It Was Wrong”- Clark

Niger Delta leader, Edwin Clark has come out to say that there’s no need for the APC to apologize to former President, Goodluck Jonathan for starting a massive protest after the ex president removed fuel subsidy during his tenure a few years ago.

According to Chief Edwin Clark who appeared in an interview on Arise TV…

“Buhari said recently that if he had removed fuel subsidy before the elections, APC would’ve lost. So he was playing politics with it, not in the interest of Nigerians. I think there’s no need to apologize for subsidy removal protests, we all thought it was wrong and were involved in the protests so apology to Jonathan is not needed.”

“But the ruling party have not seen things for themselves, the hardship this subsidy removal can cause. For the working class, transport alone is now taking everything. There’s no money to pay rent, to eat or send their children to school.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 11:35.

Photo Credit: Arise TV .

