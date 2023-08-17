Apologizing To GEJ For Subsidy Protest Is Not Needed Because We All Thought It Was Wrong–Edwin Clark

Niger Delta leader, Edwin Clark, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not need to apologize to former President Goodluck Jonathan for instigating a large-scale protest against the removal of fuel subsidy during his tenure.

During an interview on Arise TV, Chief Edwin Clark said that President Buhari recently admitted that if he had removed fuel subsidy before the elections, the APC would have lost. This indicates that the decision to remove the subsidy was politically motivated and not in the best interest of Nigerians. Therefore, Clark believes that there is no need for an apology to Jonathan, as many people, including himself, believed that the removal of the subsidy was unjust and participated in the protests against it.

“Buhari said recently that if he had removed fuel subsidy before the elections, APC would’ve lost. So he was playing politics with it, not in the interest of Nigerians. I think there’s no need to apologize for subsidy removal protests, we all thought it was wrong and were involved in the protests so apology to Jonathan is not needed.”

However, Clark expressed his disappointment with the ruling party’s lack of understanding regarding the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. He said that the working class is particularly affected, as transportation costs alone consume a significant portion of their income. This dire situation leaves them with insufficient funds to cover basic needs such as rent, food, and education expenses for their children.

