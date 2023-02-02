This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Apologise To Southern Governors, Step Down As Atiku’s Running Mate, Clark Tells Okowa

Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Clark has labelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a betrayer.

According to The Nation, Clark also asked Okowa to step down as running mate to PDP presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku and apologise to his colleagues and Southern Nigeria.

He said: “I can therefore understand why you have deliberately and immorally betrayed your colleagues of Southern Nigeria and the people for your own selfish ambition by wanting to land on a safer ground by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“No, by God’s grace your prayer will not be answered. Perhaps, you have forgotten the gravity of the offence you have committed against the people of Southern Nigeria.”

The Ijaw leader also asked the Delta Governor to render account of how the N250 billion 13% derivation fund received by the State was used.

He also accused the Governor of using the money to develop his village at the expense of the oil communities.

This development is coming after the elder statesman endorsed the candidacy of Mr Peter Obi for the 2023 general elections.

Clark based his endorsement of Mr Obi, who is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party on traits he believes are critical to leading the country.

Explaining further, he cited honesty, trust and transparency, all of which he said Mr Obi displayed when he was governor of Anambra State.

“I formally hereby announce that I will, therefore, personally, vote for HE Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate on election day.

Chief Clark called on Mr Obi to tackle the issues of the injustices and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as President.

He also called on all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and even political backgrounds to vote for Obi.

