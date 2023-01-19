A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Apologise To Me Or Risk Exposure – Atiku Tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday filed a list of corruption charges and a list of special purpose vehicles against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, threatened that he will reveal to Nigerians. (SPV) He uses it. He looted public money from key government institutions in Lagos State.

Atiku, through a spokesman for his presidential campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, responded to the allegations leveled against him by the APC Presidential Electoral Commission. He demanded an unfair apology from Tinubu for allegations that he (Atiku) extorted large sums of money from the country through SPV during his 1999 to 2007 vice presidency.

The former number two reminded the APC candidate of the old adage that those who dig graves for the innocent will always fall in love with them. “This is a case of sinister plot by Asiwaju Tinubu to divert attention from his series of misdeeds by attacking the impeccable character of our candidate Atiku Abubakar through baseless corruption debates,” he added. Accusing Atiku Tinubu of using one Michael Achimugu to extort him, he said: “No matter how many lies seem to flourish, in the end the truth will always win. “

“Tinubu not only failed to tarnish Atiku Abubakar’s pristine image, but in the process showed himself to be a true Mr. SPV.” He listed several accounts that Tinubu used to transfer large amounts of money from accounts to first-generation banks in 3-day settlement agreements. The PDP candidate said the money was allocated and $30,000, $30,000, $35,000 and $30,000 were allocated to direct debit accounts at First Generation Bank.”

“Nigerians are now in the know of how tranches of 35,000, $71,000, $100,000, $30,000, $200,000, $300,000, $30,000, $70,000, $80,000, $80,000, 3,000, 3,000, he knows how to withdraw money from several bank branches. From 4 to February 5, 2015.

“Nigerians now know that since 2002, Tinubu has tried to divert attention from him on using his proxy companies to collect N100 billion from Lagos State taxpayers.”

“(Company), which had the exclusive right to collect taxes from Lagos State in lieu of commissions for over 20 years through a very shady scheme that raked in billions of naira from Lagos State is now in the public domain. Replaced. “The public is now aware of a petition to the Anti-Corruption Agency that Tinubu’s alleged SPV is using another company that has the same address as Tinubu’s office in Idowu Taylor Street, Lagos, to launder money in Lagos State.”

“According to documents obtained by one of the anti-corruption agencies, Tinubu’s SPV laundered over N20 billion ($46.5 million) in various currencies to various companies, including a payment of N1 billion ($2.3 million) to a well-known general company. I did it. . it belongs to “Bola Tinubu must be honest about the money laundering allegations against him. “Also, there is still no explanation for the criminal conviction of the APC presidential candidate for drug trafficking in the United States under Section 137(1)(d) of the United States Constitution and the forfeiture of $460,000 from the criminal charges. In 1999 (amended) , he “Since Asiwaju Tinubu single-handedly exposed corruption allegations, our campaign is ready to help him close the loophole he is trying to close,” Atiku threatened.

