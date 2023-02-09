APM: The ONLY Party That Presented Woman As Its Presidential Candidate For 2023 Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The only female candidate, Prince Chichi Ojei who is contending to be president Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in the forthcoming general elections was nominated by the Allied People’s Movement, APM.

Photo: Party logo and its presidential candidate

Image Credits || BusinessDay

The opposition party is one of the 18 registered political parties that are taking part in the 2023 presidential polls. After Ojei, no single woman was lucky enough to have emerged, even to be a vice-presidential candidate.

APM at its national convention held at its national secretariat Abuja, on Sunday, August 2022, the woman, a prominent Delta state-born politician, and astute administrator was unanimously endorsed for its 2023 presidential candidate.

Her emergence was legendary as the hitherto presidential standard bearer of her party, Yusuf Mamman Danielle, had to pull out to give way for the Amazon to slug it out with the likes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and others.

Of course, when comparing 2023 to the 2019 elections, women’s participation has dropped significantly. In a report released by the United Nations Women’s office in Nigeria last year November, only 1,553 of the total 15,307 candidates who would be participating in the 2023 general elections are women.

Image Credits || Vanguard

The figure, the global agency said, amounts to only 10.1 percent of the total figure. It further noted that 25 of the 419 candidates are women while 92 of 1,101 candidates for the Senate elections are women, amounting to only eight percent.

