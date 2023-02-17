This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APM dumps female presidential candidate, backs Atiku

With a week to the presidential election, the Allied Peoples Movement on Friday collapsed its entire structures in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

At a news conference conducted on Thursday night in Abuja, Yusuf Dantalle, the national chairman of APM, revealed this.

He claims that the party made the choice following discussions with the National Executive Committee on important national issues, including the impending presidential election.

If Atiku is chosen, the APM will not back Princess Chichi Ojei, who is the APM’s presidential candidate.

The only other woman running for president on February 25 is Ojei, a well-known politician who was born in the Delta state.

In accordance with Dantalle, the party decided to support Atiku and Okowa as its nominees for president and vice president in the upcoming election after carefully examining their democratic credentials.

He said the country required a capable, experienced, visionary, resourceful, and dynamic leader to address its myriad problems and set a new course for the country in the upcoming four years. He called the former vice president the best and the only candidate for president who can save Nigeria.

“The APM has trust in Atiku-leadership Okowa’s and will collapse its structures nationwide to campaign for their presidential ticket,” Dantalle added.

The party will, however, also run candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship, and seats in the State House of Assembly.

“APM put out deserving candidates for these positions who were confident of winning the governorship and legislative seats.

Political partisanship is superseded by national interest. To rebuild our cherished country and make Nigeria great once more, we must work together.

The party exhorts Nigerians to cast their ballots in support of Atiku and Okowa, the PDP’s presidential candidate and vice presidential nominee, respectively. The party’s symbol, an umbrella, is sufficiently large to hold fellow citizens and change the course of the country.

