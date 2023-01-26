APM Bauchi Guber Candidate Quits Race, Joins PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governorship candidate of the Allied People Movement (APM) in Bauchi State, Auwal Isah, has withdrawn from the race and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Leadership reports, the APM governorship candidate defected alongside his supporters, ending his ambition to be elected governor of the state in the March election.

Isah, who announced his defection in Darazo, also declared support and loyalty to the reelection bid of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of PDP.

He said his decision to withdraw from the race and join Governor Mohammed’s campaign train was borne out of the desire to see Bauchi progress, considering the huge impact the governor is making in the state.

Isah said the visible project executed by the governor such as water, roads, health care, schools and electricity among other basic amenities spread across the state informed their resolve to collapse their party structure and support the PDP.

In another development, the immediate-past governor of Adamawa state, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Bindow’ officially resigned his membership of the party a letter addressed to the APC chairman of Kolere Ward, Mubi North local government area of Adamawa State, dated January 20, 2023, Leadership reported.

The former governor added that his ‘faithful supporters’ across the state will be joining him in leaving the APC so as to champion the cause of building a harmonious Adamawa.

Senator Bindow explained that he decided to leave the APC due to a lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa state since the 2019 defeat and the aftermath of the 2022 APC primary elections.

Bindow said the decision to leave the APC was not easy but he took the step after praying over it and consulting with his family, stakeholders and faithful followers across the state.

The former governor thanked the party just as he added that his followers are leaving with him as he moved on “to champion the cause of building a harmonious Adamawa that will enshrine unity in our diversity towards our collective development as a people.”

