This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APGA Leadership Battle: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling To March 24

According to PunchNews, the Supreme Court on Monday reserved until March 24 to rule on the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The court’s decision followed a request by Edozie Njoku, the party’s acclaimed national leader, for regularization of a 2022 amended judgment by retired judge Mary Odili.

Relying on Order 8, Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules, Njoku’s attorney Chike Onyemenam (SAN) asked the Apex Court to correct an alleged typographical error in the Court’s main judgment on APGA’s leadership crisis.

The reported slip reportedly mistakenly included the name of Victor Oye, whose name was said not to have been mentioned at the party conference, instead of the name of “Edozie Njoku”, who was allegedly removed as the party’s national leader at its party conference in Owerri in 2019 Court.

In response to the court’s position, Njoku lamented attempts by Oye and others to thwart the smooth operation of APGA.

He also insisted that justice must prevail, urging the party’s candidates in the upcoming 2023 election to go ahead and vote effectively.

Njoku also pledged to follow up on the issues that led to the leadership dispute, as he claimed he would sue the Nigerian police for their alleged partisanship in the matter.

Recall that police had previously dragged Njoku before a Federal Capital Territory Supreme Court on charges that he falsified a Supreme Court ruling.

The police told the court in indictment CR/12/2022 that Njoku presented the said falsified judgment as genuine to mislead the public and ridicule the judiciary.

It also accused him of forging the paper bearing the letterhead of now-retired judge Odili.

Content created and supplied by: Johnwilbow (via 50minds

News )

#APGA #Leadership #Battle #Supreme #Court #Adjourns #Ruling #MarchAPGA Leadership Battle: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling To March 24 Publish on 2023-02-21 04:46:15