“APGA is a Problematic Party, Bedevilled by Fraudsters” -APGA Chieftain, Chikwe Udensi Says

An APGA chieftain, Chikwe Udensi, has explained why he could be on the verge of dumping the party for other interested parties. In his interview on AIT , the prominent Abia State politician made some revelations regarding the factors that could decide his eventual stay or departure from the party.

Addressing the topic, Chikwe said, “One can say that the political environment is moribund at the moment, and we do not know where we are. I was a member of APGA’s BOT and its NEC. However, we have unresolved issues within the party. Currently, we have a national chairman, Edozie Njoku, who has been certified by the court against the one who had just left. However, we await the court’s decision on the way forward.

He added, “APGA currently has a problem, and I do not know if I will remain in a problematic party like APGA. I may wait behind to resolve the problem as a leader in the party, but that depends on the direction we go. I will remain in APGA if it remains in the hands of the proper people. However, I may do otherwise if the party remains in the hands of fraudsters. APGA is bedeviled with fraudsters, and I can give you very strong confirmation on that. If we have a shift to the real leaders of the party who have the interests of APGA at heart, I will remain in the party, but I will leave APGA if this fails to manifest.

The prominent politician also spoke about whether other parties have shown the desire to have him on board.

You can watch the interview here. (12:00 minute)

