APGA demands constitutional review granting governors power over police, army in their states

Sly Ezeokenwa, the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has called for a review of the constitution to enable governors control the internal security architecture of their states.

Mr Ezeokenwa, who said this in Awka on Monday, suggested that the measure would address insecurity in some parts of the country, especially in the South-East.

Mr Ezeokenwa said the governors have better knowledge of their states but regretted that even though they are the chief security officers, they have no control over security agencies.

“We need a thorough constitutional review that will ensure true federalism, the existing constitution is the cause of most of our problem. The easiest way to solve South-3ast security is through constitutional review which will allow us to secure ourselves,” stated Mr Ezeokenwa.

He added, “It is not proper to have governors as chief security officers without control of any of the architecture.”

According to Mr Ezeokenwa, APGA is the best option for Nigerians, especially youths.

He claimed APGA was able to deliver good governance where it held sway, including Anambra and momentarily in Imo, but regretted that Nigerians view it as a regional party.

Mr Ezeokenwa considered Labour Party a direct beneficiary of the success of APGA because Peter Obi, the strongman of the party is a product of APGA and Rochas Okorocha of Imo was the best governor in Nigeria before he defected to APC.

“APGA has provided the platform for youths to be all that they can become in the Nigerian political environment. As of today, I am the youngest national chairman of a political party in Nigeria. APGA believes in the youth,” said Mr Ezeokenwa.

Mr Ezeokenwa said APGA would be more disciplined, inclusive, visible and national under him.

(NAN)