“APC’s Claim That PDP Is Corrupt Does Not Excuse Their Failure” -PDP’s Kola Ologbondiyan

2 days ago
A chieftain of Atiku’s PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, has reacted to corruption allegations from the ruling APC as the 2023 election draws nearer. During his interview with Kike, Kola recalled how the prices of rice and other commodities have skyrocketed since the APC took over power.

In response to the topic, Kola said, “The APC is unable to present a candidate who will be generally acceptable to all Nigerians, and they are hanging on the allegation that the PDP and its leadership are corrupt.” However, they have continuously said this for the last 8 years, and Nigerians no longer take them seriously.

He continued, “Accusing the PDP of corruption does not address the issue of the APC’s failure in governance.” This does not change the fact that, under APC’s watch, the price of a bag of rice has risen from N10,000 to N40,000. The cost of gasoline has also skyrocketed.

2 days ago
