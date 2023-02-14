APC Youths Were Behind The Attacks On Peter Obi’s Supporters, The Threats Have Been Coming -Ndi Kato

The Spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Ndi Kato has come out to say that APC youths were the ones behind the attack on Labour Party’s supporters last Saturday.

According to Ndi Kato who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, the threats have been coming since October 1 last year when the rally was initially supposed to be held. She also stated that there were tweets like “come out and we will show you who the real owners of Lagos are” so this likely kicked off the violence.

In her own words as seen on Arise TV yesterday…

“We can point directly because even from last year, since last year when young OBIdients said that they were going to organize rallies in Lagos and other parts of the country, they gave them threats. We saw these threats on social media from APC youths with some saying come out and we will show you who the real owners of Lagos are.”

“So Nigerians who are sacrificing their time and their energy to come to support their chosen presidential candidate being attacked on their way to the rally is sad.”

Watch the full video here.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Youths #Attacks #Peter #Obis #Supporters #Threats #Coming #Ndi #KatoAPC Youths Were Behind The Attacks On Peter Obi’s Supporters, The Threats Have Been Coming -Ndi Kato Publish on 2023-02-14 11:54:09