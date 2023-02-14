APC Youths Threatened The Young Obidients Who Wanted To Organize Rally In Lagos State – Ndi Kato.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, Labour Party chieftain, Miss Ndi Kato while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise has alleged that the APC youths are responsible for the attacks on the Obidients during the Labour Party Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State.

It might interest you to know that some days ago, the Labour Party, LP, supporters were attacked on their way to the LP Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State.

Based on these notes, Ndi Kato, who spoke during an interview alleged that some time later year when some young Obidients wanted to organize a rally in Lagos State, they were threatened by the APC youths, daring them (young Obidients) to come out if and they will see who are the true owners of Lagos State.

According to her words, Ndi Kato said, “Unfortunately, you know this is one of the things my principal is seeking to end, the issue where people are unproductive and are left to be fatal ground for violence and I wish that some of the boys would understand that look Peter Obi’s Presidency means a better life for them. We can point directly, since last year, when young Obidients said that they were going to organize rallies in Lagos and other parts of the country, they gave them threats, we saw this on social media, the APC youths, we saw this on social media, saying come out if you think that you can come out, and we will show you who are the true owners of Lagos State”.

