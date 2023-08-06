NEWS

APC Youth Leader Writes Ganduje, Demands Opportunities For Loyal Party Youths That Have Been Ignored

The APC’s Lagos Youth Leader, Alabi Opeyemi Oladimeji, wrote to the party’s new chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, begging for the inclusion of capable and dedicated young people who have been overlooked for a while in the party.

On behalf of the Party Youths, the Lagos youth leader used his social media page to greet Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the new chairman and former governor of Kano. Prior to them being discouraged, he also expressed concern for the youths who do not have access to their fair share of possibilities in the government.

The author of the letter wrote in a tweet that the “true purpose of this letter is to advocate for those who have been working hard and demonstrating their loyalty with lauded qualifications,yet have not been given a fair chance.” It’s time for you to focus on the many exceptional and worthy young party members who need a chance to flourish.

“I realize that many people are still waiting for their chance, even while I acknowledge that some people have already had their fair number of opportunities.

“I am assuming the duty of speaking up for those who are unable to speak for themselves as a concerned party member and supporter of the youth wing. Please take steps to protect our culture.

