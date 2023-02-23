APC Youth Leader Tackles Rufai Oseni For Demanding To Know Which Primary School Tinubu Attended

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency reaches it peak in the nation’s political landscape ahead of the much-anticipated general elections, a mild drama ensued between the youth leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Dayo Israel and popular ARISE TV presenter, Rufai Oseni when the latter demanded to know the primary school attended by the ruling party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dayo Israel, who recently came under severe public criticism over the creation of the APC youth support group named ‘Jagaban Army’, was a guest on ARISE TV’s ‘The Breakfast Show’ to talk about his party’s chances at emerging victorious in Saturday’s election, amongst other issues.

However, a few minutes after the interview, Rufai posed several questions at Dayo among which included the demand for Nigerians to know the name of the primary school Tinubu attended as a child.

Quite interestingly, the APC youth leader disclosed that he didn’t have that information. He then proceeded to accuse Rufai of overlooking Tinubu’s performance as Lagos governor and focusing on irrelevant issues such as the APC candidate’s age and educational background.

He said; “I don’t have the information clearly in my head right now but I am sure that for someone who graduated from primary, and secondary schools, and then went all the way to Chicago State University, the records are there for them to check. They should go and read his biographies on the internet and social media.

But, Ruafai, this is what I think you and Nigerians should begin to look at as a nation; when he was the governor of Lagos State and transforming its economy. You should be looking at when he rebuilt the city. He turned around Bar Beach which was flooded into Eko Atlantic City. He transformed the entire Ahmadu Bello Way axis, transformed Maroko into Oniru, he rebuilt the Lekki-Epe road all the way down, and also built the road that connected Egan to Lasu. These were all that he did as governor. You should be focusing on substance and the impact that this man wants to make as president and not on irrelevant issues.”

