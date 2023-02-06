This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Yobe North: Lawan Wins, As Supreme Court Delivers Dissent Verdict

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Nigeria overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, which had on November 28, 2022, affirmed Bashir Sherrif Machina as the legitimate APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the upcoming general elections, by a lead majority decision of three Justices against two.

Justice Centus Nweze delivered the lead majority decision.

Justices Adamu Jauro and Emma Agim, who dissented from the lead ruling, issued a dissenting opinion in which they dismissed APC’s appeal and upheld the concurrent factual findings of the trial and appellate courts.

Remember that the APC (appellant) appealed Justice Fadimatu Aminu of the Federal High Court Damaturu’s decision declaring Bashir Sherriff Machina the winner of the party’s primary election held on May 28, 2022. Dongban-Mensen, who presided over a three-person panel of the appellate court, gave the affirmation in the appeal.

The APC chose to replace Machina with Senate President Ahmed Lawan after Machina lost the party’s presidential primary to Bola Tinubu. Machina, though, emphasised that he would not stand down in favour of the Senate President.

In spite of the issue, the APC nominated the Senate President as its senatorial candidate for Yobe North to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Machina went to court to seek restitution after being dissatisfied with his party’s choice.

Machina specifically urged the court in his lawsuit to recognise him as the APC’s duly elected senatorial candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

Insisting that the National Working Committee of the APC held a legitimate primary election on May 28, which was won by Bashir Sheriff Machina, Justice Aminu declared invalid the parallel primary poll that gave rise to Lawan on June 9, 2022.

As a result, the trial court instructed the APC to notify INEC that Machina was the legitimate winner of the Yobe North primary poll. According to independent report.

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Yobe #North #Lawan #Wins #Supreme #Court #Delivers #Dissent #VerdictAPC Yobe North: Lawan Wins, As Supreme Court Delivers Dissent Verdict Publish on 2023-02-06 14:23:37