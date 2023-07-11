APC Wrangling: Out Of 25 Members Of The NWC, Only One Person Is The Black Sheep—Omisore

During an interview with Channels Television, the National Secretary of the APC, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, stated that out of the 25 members of the National Working Committee, only one person is the black sheep. He made the statement in reaction to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who was accused of running a one-man show and using the name of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, to blackmail members of the National Working Committee.

Swn Iyiola Omisore revealed that there’s nothing they can do over the matter because Abdullahi Adamu has apologised to the aggrieved members of the party on several occasions. He, however, stated that the APC is not going through any crisis; rather, they’re working together to ensure development across the country.

According to him, “There are cowards everywhere. So it’s not impossible, but the point is that out of the 25 members of the NWC, only one person who is the black sheep is the one doing the wrangling. This is a person who came to apologise to the public and did a press conference. How can you take him seriously? We invited him to come to the party, and he came and apologised to us. What do you want us to do? You want us to kill him or beat him? He came to our party secretariat, he stood up, he apologised, he wrote an apology, and he did the press conference in public. “

Video Credit: Channels Television (15:52)

