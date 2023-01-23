APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It appears that Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT), is positioning himself to have a say in the ongoing gubernatorial and presidential elections in Abia State.

Apugo recently dissociated himself from a report that linked him to the endorsement of the candidate of the APC in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike. In a statement issued in Abuja, Apugo insisted that the APC will fail woefully in the upcoming elections in Abia State, pointing out that the party has not met the needs of the people in the state.

Apugo further revealed that he is a member of the All Progressives Congress and is supporting Peter Obi, the former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP). Apugo clarified that he has chosen to dump the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for Obi.

Apugo’s comments are likely to raise eyebrows within the APC and its supporters in Abia State. For a long time, the APC has been seen as the party with a strong footing in the state, and it has been banking on the support of its members to be victorious in the upcoming elections. Apugo’s statement, however, could be seen as a dent to the morale of the party’s supporters.

It remains to be seen if Apugo’s comments will have any significant impact on the outcome of the elections in Abia State, or if it will be a mere passing statement. The elections are fast approaching and time will soon tell who will emerge victorious in the gubernatorial and presidential races. Meanwhile, Apugo has made his stance clear, and it appears that he is not backing down from his opinion.

Businessadvocate (

)