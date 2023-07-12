APC willing to receive Wike-led G-5 into its fold – Abdullahi Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the party is ready to accept the G- 5, which is led by former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

Adamu told Arise Television this on Tuesday when he was being interviewed, according to Vanguard .

The chairman of the APC said that the G- 5 will be very welcome in the winning party if they decide to join.

Adamu has said that the rumours that he and President Bola Tinubu don’ t get along aren’t true. He said that before Tinubu came to power, he could back whoever he wanted.

Adamu said that he should be praised for taking the party to a successful presidential primary and for Tinubu to win the election in the end.

He said that he lied about how he felt about the recently elected leaders of the National Assembly. He also said that the APC had a problem with how the members handled communication.

Adamu said that people who have problems with him have always been able to say what they think at their national meetings. For example, Saliu Lukman, who has always said that he runs a one- man show, has always been there.

The head of the APC said that Lukman’ s choice to sue the party was a very bad thing, even though he later signed a deal that his case would be dropped and he would apologise for his wrongdoing.

Adamu said, ” I think that’ s an easy sell for you guys in the media. It’ s true that Senator Ahmed Lawan’ s name came up when I gave a talk to the National Working Committee (NWC).

” That happened before the meeting. So many things happened between then and the date of the convention, and you all saw how they all came together at the meeting. I was there, and I was in charge of the party’ s conference.

” The day after the convention, I took the whole working group to Tinubu’ s house in Asokoro and told him we would stand with him and make sure the mandate was sold to the people of Nigeria in the right way. We were able to win. We are called bad names instead of being praised, he said.

He said it wasn’ t the right time to say bad things about him and that, since he had led the party to success, he should be praised.

Adamu said he had the right to have an opinion like he did about Lawan before the primaries, but he also said that once it was clear that Tinubu won, every member had to gather around him.

He said that since he became president, he and Tinubu have a good working relationship. He also said that the president has always given him his full attention whenever they have met.

Adamu said that because the country has freedom of speech, he would be ready to disagree with the president on anything. He also said that the so- called fight with the president was made up by the media.

The chairnan of the national APC said that rumours that he and the president aren’ t on the same page are still just rumours, and he asked the media to be fair to him.

Source: Vanguard

