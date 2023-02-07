APC will win the 2023 General Elections – Fashola.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 general elections.

On Monday night’s episode of Channels TV’s political show “Politics Today,” the former governor of Lagos State revealed this.

Fashola’s optimism is coming barely 19 days before the presidential election.

He claims that the candidates of the ruling APC are adept at playing a game of numbers during the election.

This is despite the fact that he pointed out that the SWOT analysis done on the main contenders running against the flag bearer of his party indicated that they would win handily.

The strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of a firm or project’s competition are determined using the SWOT analysis, a strategic planning and management technique.

In less than three weeks, according to Fashola, there are still a few days till the election. We have momentum. Election results will favor the APC. There is no coronation in view here. Although we are aware that it is a contest, the opposition is clearly behind. Here’s why, please.

Elections are a game of numbers, as we all know. Isn’t it? The opposition’s division, though, has been one of their main issues in those numbers. Therefore, it won’t add up.

“In 2019, the Labour Party, NNPP, and PDP were on the same side as the main opposition, which is currently. Their entire vote count nevertheless fell short of the poll by which we prevailed by about three million ballots.

How can you be enough when divided if you weren’t enough when you were three together? Are you bringing more newcomers from nations other than Nigeria? There is no way it will make sense.

It is just that easy, I tell you. Decisions have already been taken by people. I am pleased to see that a lot more individuals, particularly in the mid-cadre, are interested in the elections.

“In terms of personnel, we have completed 5,000 sample pools, and APC is obviously ahead. The percentage difference, however, will remain a secret from you.

“The percentage of voters who are still undecided is currently averaging under 5%. Campaigns are about to start losing traction at this point.

Most of the commitments we made are still being worked on; they are developing and improving.

“In some instances, we acknowledge that more has to be done. Due to the fact that people can tell the difference, we believe we will be given the opportunity to finish what we have started.

“We’re not done figuring out the issue. But there is a noticeable shift in momentum that will change everything.

