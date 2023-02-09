This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC will Win Akwa Ibom, Says Guber Candidate, Udofia

Obong Akan Udofia, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, has expressed confidence that the APC will win the state’s gubernatorial and federal elections.

He made this statement in front of a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters who flocked to the state APC governorship campaign flag-off on Wednesday at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State to show support for his ambition.

He described his political career as a mission to create jobs and share prosperity with the state’s young people.

“As a private sector player, I created over 4,000 jobs and will do more if given the opportunity to serve the people of Akwa Ibom as governor,” he said.

He also stated that the massive outpouring of love and support he receives wherever he goes aptly demonstrates Akwa Ibom people’s willingness to vote for him and his party in the upcoming elections.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of the state and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial candidate, urged the people to vote for the APC as a credible platform that will bring prosperity to the state.

The rally was well attended by DIG Ekpoudom (Rtd), Chief Don Etim, the state chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, and other notable leaders.

Thousands of people lined up the streets of Ikot Ekpene and were seen waving excitedly as Udofia’s entourage tried to make its way into the stadium.

Content created and supplied by: kufrenews (via 50minds

News )

