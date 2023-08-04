APC: We are facing challenges in the tribunal- President Tinubu tells National Executive Council

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress that the party is encountering difficulties at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. This statement was made during a meeting attended by numerous party chieftains and stakeholders, as reported by Premium Times paper. At the said meeting, the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, emerged as the national chairman of the party, while Senator Bashiru from Osun State was appointed as the National Secretary of the ruling party.

It’s worth noting that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had triumphed over strong contenders, such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s records. His victory in the presidential election was hailed as the most credible in Nigeria. During his speech at the NEC meeting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his acknowledgment of the challenges faced in court, but he emphasized the significance of the election’s credibility. He urged everyone to recognize and congratulate themselves on a free and fair election, remarking that those who cannot accept the results of such an election do not deserve the joy of victory.

He said, “We are facing challenges in the court but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.”

Source: Premium Times paper

