APC Was Trying To Impose A Northerner On Us But They Failed Because Of Tinubu’s Stubbornness -Adebanjo

With about six days left before Nigerian eligible voters proceeded to their respective polling units across the country to cast their votes for preferred presidential candidate, Leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has claimed that the All Progressives Congress wanted to impose a northerner to succeed Buhari but it didn’t work out.

Speaking to Tribune paper in an exclusive interview, the Elder Stateman said it was because of the stubbornness of Tinubu that made APC not impose a lot as the party’s flag bearer.

According to him, it cost Tinubu a lot before he was able to get the APC presidential ticket.

“The APC was trying to impose a northerner on us. That one failed because of the stubbornness of Tinubu. When he opened fire on the APC, they allowed him to go, but you know how much it cost him at the primary. And you know how much it costs him now for those who are faintly supporting him.” Tribune paper quoted Ayo as saying.

