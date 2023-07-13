APC Was At Forefront Of Protest Against Jonathan’s Subsidy Removal, So What Has Changed Now? – Tajudeen Yusuf

A former federal lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, in the green chamber of the national assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf has stated that the All Progressives Congress was at the forefront of protests against removal of fuel subsidy introduced by former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan some years ago.

Recall that the new President, who was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress ordered the subsidy on fuel should be removed starting from the 29th of May, 2023. The development has received commendations and condemnation from many Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, who lost the Kogi West Senatorial District election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress said; “As per the government’s fuel subsidy policy and what have you, yes, there are policies we knew before now that will not continue. We know there is no subsidy in the 2023 budget.”

He added; “But I think it’s unfortunate that we play politics a lot with issues that we shouldn’t play politics with. This same party the APC was at the forefront of the protests against Jonathan’s removal of fuel subsidy. So what has changed now?”

He stated further; “I remember I was involved then, I moved a motion on subsidy. I was emphasising then as an economist that, I am not against subsidy removal but the process and what should be done. No nation subsidises consumption and gets a headway. You subsidise production. In America food is subsidised, the things they buy are reasonably cheap. So what you lost paying for fuel, you get back in free education, cheap food, and what have you.”

Source – The Sun paper

