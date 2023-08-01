APC wants to settle for Ganduje as the first governor in the North to stand behind Tinubu- Source

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust paper online this morning, it was reported that a source in the All Progressives Congress, APC, who is close to the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has confirmed that the former governor was consulting, and would contest if the North-Central geopolitical zone was to retain the position of the party’s National Chairman.

It was reported that Tanko Al-Makura, had contested the office of All Progressives Congress’ national chairman during the 2022 National convention of the party, but the then President, Muhammadu Buhari, prevailed on him and other contenders to step down for Abdullahi Adamu.

However, the source close to the former governor said, “Yes, he is interested, but you know, he has to get the endorsement of the powers that be. So, he will contest if the North Central geo-political zone is given the opportunity to retain the position or Mr President decides to favour him.”

“But as it stands now, the All Progressives Congress wants to settle for Abdullahi Ganduje as the first governor in the North to stand behind Tinubu. They want to settle for Ganduje because he solidly stood behind Tinubu. That is why they want to give him the chairmanship position of the party. But there are other issues.”

Further talking, the source said that Lukman had resigned from his position, and many people were saying they will not work with Abdullahi Ganduje to emerge as the APC National Chairman.

He said, “Some expected that Al-Makura would be nominated minister. The first list came out and his name is not there. So, whatever Mr President decides will be final.”

