APC Wanted To Impose Northerner On Us, But Tinubu Opened Fire On Them And They Allowed Him -Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the 94-year-old leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere has disclosed that the plans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was to impose a northern presidential candidate on Nigerians, but the stubbornness of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made them to change their plans, according to a news report that was made available by Nigerian Tribune on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, Adebanjo noted that the crisis Bola Tinubu is currently facing by the APC is because they didn’t want him initially and he has once told him that anytime he wants to contest as president, the north would not support him. Adebanjo continued by dismissing the chances of Bola Tinubu winning the presidency because the current failures of the APC would make Nigerians to vote against him.

While speaking on the chances of Atiku Abubakar winning the election, Adebanjo asserted that Nigerians won’t vote for him because the current administration is being ruled by a northerner and Nigerians have concluded that it is the turn of the south to rule Nigeria. He added that most people are vying for Peter Obi because they feel he is the only one who is in the right position to rule Nigeria because of his track records.

Adebanjo said, “APC wanted to impose northerner on us, but Tinubu opened fire on them and they allowed him”. “When he opened fire on the APC, they allowed him to go, but you know how much it cost him at the primary. And you know how much it costs him now for those who are faintly supporting him. I told him before, one on one over a year ago, that the North will not vote for him and I have been repeating it”, he added.

Dear readers, do you think Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election?

