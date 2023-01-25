APC VP Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Visits Ex-Governor Fayose, Thanks PDP Chieftain For Support

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, paid a visit to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose, at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The former governor of Borno disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

He said, “I paid my brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose, a visit.

The great Oshko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team.”

Fayose is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He served as governor twice on the platform of the party.

The former governor is among the aggrieved members of the party loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The PDP faction has refused to support the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, insisting that Iyorchia Ayu must resign as the national chairman.

However, some party members loyal to Fayose, including his son, were suspended by the National Working Committee of the PDP a few days ago for engaging in anti-party activities.

