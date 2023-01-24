NEWS

APC Vice Presidential Candidate Urges Nigerians To Stop Speaking On Tinubu’s Age And Health

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice-presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima wants Nigerians to stop being fixated on the age and health of his principal, Bola Tinubu.

Shettima made this known on Monday in Lagos at a banquet held in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari who was in the state for a two-day visit.

According to him, Bola Tinubu is not preparing for the Olympics but for governance that “thrives on established track records.”

The people claim it is the same reason he said when elected Tinubu will become minister of economy. According to him, Tinubu will be in-charge of economy. Then, he will become the commander in chief to take care of security.

This comes up shortly after the APC presidential candidate was caught sleeping while in a meeting last week.

Shettima shouldn’t tell an employer to overlook his health status in seeking for employment. It’s tiring to continue to mention how health challenges can prevent one from performing their duties.

Source; Nigeria Info Radio Station.

Justusben (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Vote Credible Candidates-Uba Sani;Ekpa Was Paid $1m To Destroy Obi’s Chances —Ohanaeze

38 mins ago

I am Obidient & I Will Not Vote Atiku -PDP’s Senator Sergius Ogun

43 mins ago

Shettima: Fixation on Tinubu’s health is mischievous – we’re not preparing for Olympics

46 mins ago

I went to the market for my campaign rally, the market women said they wanted to see Obi-Ozigbo

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button