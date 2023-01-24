APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima Visits Fayose (Photos)

All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Kassim Shetima met with former Ekiti governor Ayodel Fayose on Tuesday. The former governor of Borno confirmed his visit to Feyoz in a post on his Facebook account. In his post, Shettima praised People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member Feyoz for welcoming him warmly and for having a rare friendship. The APC Vice Presidential Candidate also applauded the support of former Governor Ekiti.

He prayed that God would bless him to welcome him and his team. In a post on his Facebook account, Shettima wrote: “Visited by Ayodele Peter Fayose.”

“The great general welcomed us with warmth and extraordinary friendship. “Thank you for your support, and may God bless you for hosting me and my team.”

