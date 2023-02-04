APC Vice Presidential Candidate Receives Blessings From Sheikh Dahiru [Photos]

NEWS

APC Vice Presidential Candidate Receives Blessings From Sheikh Dahiru

His Excellency, The Former Executive Governor Of Borno State And APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima was spotted alongside Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and other APC Stakeholders.

It was gathered that gentlemen paid a visit to the supreme leader of the Islamic Sufi in his residence in the capital city of Bauchi.

On his arrival, the candidate goes down on his knees inorder to receive blessings from the Islamic Scholar.

Speaking earlier today, Mr Shettima used this great opportunity to appreciate him for his kindness gestures, adding that may God almighty reward him abundantly for his prayers and concern.

He also said the All Progressive congress will work towards promoting peace and harmony across the country.

In his remark, Sheikh Dahiru pray for him ahead of the 20223 general elections in Nigeria.

Source:This news was published on the facebook account of Senator Kashim Shettima and other social media platforms, kindly visit the page read more about this story. Thank you very much.

