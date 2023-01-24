NEWS

APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima Visits Former Gov Of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose

Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, on Tuesday.

Photo combination of APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima and Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose

The previous governor of Borno State acknowledged his visit to Fayose via a Facebook post. Shettima thanked Fayose, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for his hospitality and uncommon camaraderie, as expressed in a tweet on his Twitter account.

The vice-presidential nominee of the APC praised the former governor of Ekiti State for his support. He prayed that God will bless him for having him and his crew as his guests.

In a Facebook post, Shettima stated, “I visited my brother, the former governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose. “The great Oshoko greeted us with uncommon friendliness and hospitality. Thank you for your support, and God bless you for hosting my team and I.”

